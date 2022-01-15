Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 5,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

