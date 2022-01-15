Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

