Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $606,200.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $606,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.