Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post sales of $363.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.28 million to $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 482,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,700. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.