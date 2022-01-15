Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

