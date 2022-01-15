Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

ENFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

