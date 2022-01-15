Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ENGIY stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.56.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

