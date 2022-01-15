Enigma Hits Market Cap of $745,130.47 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $745,130.47 and $215,070.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00326733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008334 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

