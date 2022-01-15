Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1,490.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Shares of ENPH opened at $142.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average is $187.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

