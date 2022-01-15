Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.