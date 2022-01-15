Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,077. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

