EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

