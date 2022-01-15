EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of EOG opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

