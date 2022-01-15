Epic Cash Trading Up 1.1% This Week (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00006699 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $37,471.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,548,568 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

