EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 65.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

EPR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 366.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

