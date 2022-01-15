Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.81.

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$74.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.17 and a 12-month high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million. Research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 8.890001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at C$4,807,508.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

