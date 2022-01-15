Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

