Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.15 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

