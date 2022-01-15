Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

