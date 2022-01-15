Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ViewRay, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

VRAY stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $785.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

