Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

