ESBC Price Hits $0.0184 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ESBC has a market cap of $566,413.98 and approximately $54,478.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

