Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Hits $2.24 on Major Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

