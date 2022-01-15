European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 2,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

