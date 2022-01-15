EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $68,544.26

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,544.26 and approximately $4,126.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00387248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008350 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.01131554 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003597 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

