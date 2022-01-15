Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $32.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

