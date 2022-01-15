Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($42.19).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,077 ($41.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.40 billion and a PE ratio of 38.90. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($50.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,480.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,247.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

