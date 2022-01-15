Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Express has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

