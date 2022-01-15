Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

