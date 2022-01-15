Falcon Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 225 call options.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

FLMN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

