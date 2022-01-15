Falconswap (FSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $114,123.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $114,123.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

