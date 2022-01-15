Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,548,900 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 107,185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

FMCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 490,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.19. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

