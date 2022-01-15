Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £147 ($199.54) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £110.70 ($150.26) to £127.50 ($173.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from £112 ($152.03) to £150 ($203.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($156.10) to £130 ($176.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £129.93 ($176.36).

Ferguson stock opened at £124.55 ($169.06) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,344 ($113.26) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($185.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is £110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

