FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Shares of OPFI opened at $5.66 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

