Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter.

FREL opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

