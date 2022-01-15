Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $143,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

