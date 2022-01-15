Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 219 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,438.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,427.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

