Financial Analysis: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) versus Its Rivals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 919 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -7.00 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.09

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5374 19622 42049 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.70%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,238.34% -124.21% -13.80%

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals rivals beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

