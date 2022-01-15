Financial Comparison: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.78 $52.37 million $1.32 13.87 Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

