Financial Survey: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

This table compares EMX Royalty and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% Southern Copper 30.15% 40.73% 18.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Copper 1 5 0 0 1.83

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $62.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Southern Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 43.36 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -13.00 Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.56 $1.57 billion $4.08 16.62

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Copper beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.