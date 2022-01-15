Financial Survey: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $378.83 million 3.10 -$29.27 million $0.06 190.70 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 1.05 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

