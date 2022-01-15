First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

