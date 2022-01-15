First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report sales of $27.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.43 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.41 million to $100.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

