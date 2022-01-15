First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 115.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

