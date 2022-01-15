First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 216.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

