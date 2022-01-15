First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $121,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

