First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,682 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

