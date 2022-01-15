First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$35.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.15.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.