First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.