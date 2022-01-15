First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

